Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

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Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

SLN stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.32. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 15,851.88%.The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLN. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd raised its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 481.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Leveraging its proprietary EnCore lipid nanoparticle delivery platform, the company aims to silence disease-causing genes in the liver and other tissues. Silence’s technology is designed to enhance targeted delivery of small interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules, with the goal of achieving durable therapeutic effects and improved safety profiles compared with traditional drug modalities.

The company’s lead product candidates include SLN360, an siRNA therapeutic designed to reduce lipoprotein(a) levels for cardiovascular risk reduction, and SLN124, aimed at treating hereditary hemochromatosis and beta-thalassemia by modulating iron metabolism.

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