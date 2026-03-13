Johnson Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.90.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet closed its largest-ever acquisition, buying cybersecurity firm Wiz for about $32 billion — a material boost to Google Cloud security that can support cloud revenue growth and justify premium valuation. Google Completes $32B Wiz Acquisition

Alphabet closed its largest-ever acquisition, buying cybersecurity firm Wiz for about $32 billion — a material boost to Google Cloud security that can support cloud revenue growth and justify premium valuation. Positive Sentiment: Google added its Gemini AI model to Google Maps via an “Ask Maps” feature — a concrete example of AI monetization across products that supports long‑term ad, platform and AI positioning. Google Adds Gemini to Maps

Google added its Gemini AI model to Google Maps via an “Ask Maps” feature — a concrete example of AI monetization across products that supports long‑term ad, platform and AI positioning. Positive Sentiment: Policy changes to Android billing and reduced developer fees helped bring Fortnite back to Google’s app ecosystem — a win for platform health and developer relations that may modestly improve Play Store revenue dynamics. App Store Brings Back Fortnite

Policy changes to Android billing and reduced developer fees helped bring Fortnite back to Google’s app ecosystem — a win for platform health and developer relations that may modestly improve Play Store revenue dynamics. Positive Sentiment: Bullish market signals: heavy social/options chatter and analyst buy/price‑target momentum (median targets well above current levels) are supporting upside conviction among traders and institutions. Quiver Quant: Gemini Momentum & Options Flow

Bullish market signals: heavy social/options chatter and analyst buy/price‑target momentum (median targets well above current levels) are supporting upside conviction among traders and institutions. Neutral Sentiment: GFiber is combining with Astound Broadband; Alphabet will retain a minority stake — a capital-efficient move that removes operating burden but reduces direct control/near-term cash flow from fiber operations. GFiber and Astound Combine

GFiber is combining with Astound Broadband; Alphabet will retain a minority stake — a capital-efficient move that removes operating burden but reduces direct control/near-term cash flow from fiber operations. Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat and other outlets highlight that the stock has pulled back toward ~$300 support and that institutional inflows/analyst coverage remain strong — technical reset but fundamentals intact. MarketBeat: Pullback May Offer Entry

MarketBeat and other outlets highlight that the stock has pulled back toward ~$300 support and that institutional inflows/analyst coverage remain strong — technical reset but fundamentals intact. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in the feed appears anomalous/zeroed out (likely a reporting quirk) and is not meaningfully driving today’s volume or price. No actionable short‑squeeze signal is evident.

Short‑interest data in the feed appears anomalous/zeroed out (likely a reporting quirk) and is not meaningfully driving today’s volume or price. No actionable short‑squeeze signal is evident. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory scrutiny: UK regulator warnings about child safety and broader policy attention on tech firms add execution and compliance risk that could weigh on sentiment or regulatory costs. UK Regulator Warning

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.73, for a total transaction of $184,038.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,999.52. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,112,493 shares of company stock worth $118,605,094. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.7%

Alphabet stock opened at $303.21 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $350.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

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