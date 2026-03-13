Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Raised to “Buy” at Roth Mkm

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Finviz reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Shimmick in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Shimmick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shimmick presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

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Shimmick Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIM opened at $2.99 on Friday. Shimmick has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $107.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01.

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $100.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shimmick will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shimmick

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avanza Fonder AB grew its position in Shimmick by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Shimmick by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Shimmick by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 809,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 60,494 shares during the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shimmick

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Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects. It serves federal, state, and local governments. The company was formerly known as SCCI National Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Shimmick Corporation in September 2023.

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