Benchmark Lowers Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target to $10.00

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Benchmark from $18.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SEAT. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 target price on Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $7.00 target price on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.65 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Vivid Seats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.87.

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Vivid Seats Trading Up 4.7%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Shares of SEAT opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. Vivid Seats has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veradace Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Windward Management LP acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivid Seats, traded on NASDAQ under the ticker SEAT, operates an online ticket marketplace that connects buyers and sellers of live event tickets. The company specializes in facilitating purchases for sports games, concerts, theater productions and other entertainment experiences. Through its digital platform and mobile application, Vivid Seats offers real-time access to available tickets, transparent pricing and a 100% Buyer Guarantee, which ensures ticket authenticity and timely delivery.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Vivid Seats has grown from a regional reseller into one of North America’s leading ticket marketplaces.

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