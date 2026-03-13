Global Endowment Management LP Invests $750,000 in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 352,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,835,000 after acquiring an additional 84,694 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 30.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,862,000 after buying an additional 60,892 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 522,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.31, for a total transaction of $26,033.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,302.97. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $896,811.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 272,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,516,261.79. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 19,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENSG. Truist Financial set a $215.00 price target on The Ensign Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENSG

The Ensign Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $208.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.61. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.80%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.410-7.610 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.45%.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company’s model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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