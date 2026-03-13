Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU is Medina Value Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Medina Value Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 504,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,127 shares during the quarter. Atmus Filtration Technologies accounts for 5.3% of Medina Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Medina Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $22,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 93.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 224.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $446.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.25 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 11.76%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 8.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATMU shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atmus Filtration Technologies

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

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