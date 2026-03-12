First Trust Advisors LP Has $48.09 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,481 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.26% of Principal Financial Group worth $48,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,533.3% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFG opened at $88.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $97.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.44 and its 200 day moving average is $86.64.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.03). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Principal Financial Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.010-9.260 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.72%.

In related news, CEO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $884,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 144,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,713,260.16. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,460. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.11.

Principal Financial Group, commonly known as Principal, is a global financial services company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The firm provides a broad range of retirement, investment management and insurance solutions for individual, employer and institutional clients. Its core businesses include retirement plan services and recordkeeping, asset management, and life and disability insurance, supported by distribution through employers, financial advisors and direct channels.

On the retirement side, Principal offers 401(k) and other workplace retirement plans, individual retirement accounts and annuity products designed to help clients accumulate and manage retirement savings.

