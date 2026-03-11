WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $3.41 Million in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 87,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ally Financial by 106.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after buying an additional 129,497 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In other news, CEO Michael George Rhodes purchased 23,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,409.12. The trade was a 92.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 11,566 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,304.22. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 225,336 shares in the company, valued at $9,727,755.12. The trade was a 5.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $48.00 target price on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALLY

Ally Financial Stock Down 2.6%

NYSE:ALLY opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 10.77%.The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.