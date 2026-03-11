Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.07 and last traded at C$11.89, with a volume of 117511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OBE. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.33.

Obsidian Energy Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$767.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.19.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$114.80 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 2.51%. Analysts predict that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.5996205 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy is an intermediate-sized oil and gas producer with a well-balanced portfolio of high-quality assets, primarily in the Peace River, Willesden Green and Viking areas in Alberta. The Company’s business is to explore for, develop and hold interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

