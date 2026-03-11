WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 10,507 Vistra Corp. $VST

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 49.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,784,000 after acquiring an additional 122,545 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth $1,445,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,195,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,280,000 after acquiring an additional 70,693 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 22,251 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $3,605,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 297,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,290,575.90. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vistra from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.40.

Vistra Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:VST opened at $164.38 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $219.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.95.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.27). Vistra had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 81.09%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 41.94%.

About Vistra

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

