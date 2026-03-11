Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Stock Price

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NTST. BTIG Research increased their target price on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 228.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.98 million. NETSTREIT had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 0.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 45,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period.

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

