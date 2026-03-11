Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Shares Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report) were down 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 15,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 175,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a market cap of C$23.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 7.33.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, critical-metals, uranium, lithium, rare earth elements, and industrial minerals. It controls approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 10 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

