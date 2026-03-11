Methanex (TSE:MX) Shares Up 9.6% – Should You Buy?

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$74.00 and last traded at C$74.00. 147,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 247,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded Methanex from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Methanex from C$48.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.00.

Methanex Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$56.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter. Methanex had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 3.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.9482927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Methanex



Methanex Corp manufactures and sells methanol. Methanex’s customers use methanol as a feedstock to produce end-products including adhesives, foams, solvents, and windshield washer fluids. The firm also sells its products to the oil refining industry, where the methanol is blended with gasoline to produce a high-octane fuel or blended as a component of biodiesel. Methanex distributes its products through a global supply chain that includes the operation of port terminals, tankers, barges, rail cars, trucks, and pipelines.

