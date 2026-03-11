Pangaea Logistics Solutions Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) reported fourth quarter and full year 2025 results, highlighting strong performance during the Arctic trade season, expansion from a 2024 fleet acquisition, and continued investment in its integrated shipping and logistics platform. The call marked CEO Mads Petersen’s first earnings call in the role, following the leadership transition from longtime executive Mark Filanowski.

Fourth quarter performance driven by Arctic season and fleet expansion

Petersen said the company delivered “solid results” in the fourth quarter, supported by a strong finish to the 2025 Arctic ice season and stable dry bulk demand. He noted that fourth quarter time charter equivalent (TCE) rates averaged a 19% premium to prevailing market indices for Panamax, Supramax, and Handysize vessels, attributing the outperformance to Pangaea’s niche ice class capabilities and long-term contracts of affreightment (COAs).

Financial details: TCE premium, higher costs, and profitability

Management also pointed to a meaningful increase in scale. Total shipping days rose 26% year-over-year, which the company largely attributed to the integration of Handysize vessels acquired from SSI at the end of 2024. Petersen said that increased scale created operating leverage, with adjusted EBITDA rising 22% year-over-year to $28.7 million.

Chief Financial Officer Gianni Del Signore provided additional detail on the quarter. Fourth quarter TCE rates were $17,773 per day, which he said represented a 19% premium over average published market rates for Panamax, Supramax, and Handysize vessels during the period. Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $29 million, up about $5 million year-over-year, driven by a 25% increase in shipping days and an 11% increase in TCE earned.

Del Signore said adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 17% in the fourth quarter of 2025 from 13% in the prior-year quarter. He also described several cost drivers:

Charter hire expense: Up 36% year-over-year, primarily due to higher market rates for chartering in vessels; total charter-in days were “relatively flat.” Charter-in cost per day was about $19,100, up 39% year-over-year.

Up 36% year-over-year, primarily due to higher market rates for chartering in vessels; total charter-in days were “relatively flat.” Charter-in cost per day was about $19,100, up 39% year-over-year. Vessel operating expenses: Up 94% year-over-year, driven primarily by the SSI fleet acquisition, which increased total owned days by 56%, along with incremental costs related to transferring eight ice class vessels to Seamar Management during the quarter. For full year 2025, vessel operating expenses (net of technical management fees) were $5,932 per day.

Up 94% year-over-year, driven primarily by the SSI fleet acquisition, which increased total owned days by 56%, along with incremental costs related to transferring eight ice class vessels to Seamar Management during the quarter. For full year 2025, vessel operating expenses (net of technical management fees) were $5,932 per day. G&A expenses: Increased 7% to about $6.7 million, mainly due to higher stock-based compensation tied to accelerated vesting schedules in the fourth quarter.

The company posted GAAP net income of $11.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted share. On an adjusted basis—excluding the gain on sale, unrealized losses from derivative instruments, and other non-GAAP items—adjusted net income attributable to Pangaea was $10.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share.

Capital allocation: dividends, buybacks, liquidity, and debt

Petersen reiterated that the company’s capital allocation priorities—fleet renewal, organic growth, balance sheet strength, and shareholder returns—remain unchanged heading into 2026. During 2025, Pangaea repurchased about 600,000 shares for roughly $3 million and paid approximately $16.3 million in dividends.

Del Signore said cash from operations was about $15 million in the quarter. Pangaea ended the quarter with approximately $103 million in unrestricted cash and total debt, including finance lease obligations, of approximately $372 million. Net interest expense was $5.4 million, up $1.2 million, which Del Signore attributed to new debt facilities entered into during the third quarter as well as assumed debt and finance leases tied to the SSI acquisition.

He also noted the company declared a $0.05 per share dividend in February, payable March 13, 2026, to shareholders of record as of February 27, 2026. Management described the buyback program as complementary to its quarterly dividend policy.

Strategy updates: terminals, fleet renewal, and fuel management

Pangaea continued investing in its integrated logistics platform, which combines specialized shipping with terminal stevedoring and port services. Petersen said the company commenced operations in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and remains on track to launch expanded operations at the Port of Tampa early in the second half of the year.

In the Q&A, management quantified the expected contribution from port and terminal expansions. Del Signore said the company expects “incremental EBITDA” of around $3 million in 2026 as operations at Port Aransas, Lake Charles, Tampa, and Pascagoula come online and ramp through the year.

On fleet renewal, Petersen said the company sold the 2005-built Bulk Freedom for $9.6 million during the quarter and recently entered into an agreement to sell the Bulk Xaymaca for $9.6 million. In response to an analyst question, he said both sales were driven primarily by vessel age and proximity to special surveys, describing that 20–22 years is historically when the company has opted to dispose of assets. Petersen added that the company is “constantly in the market” looking for potential fleet additions and expects to be more active in adding capacity given its view of near-term and long-term market outlook.

Fuel price exposure was also addressed during Q&A. Petersen said Pangaea manages bunker fuel risk primarily through (1) bunker adjustment clauses in several larger, longer-term contracts, where freight is adjusted based on prevailing fuel prices near shipment time, and (2) derivatives used to hedge short-term exposure. He said that in the shorter term, hedging is “probably close to” 75% derivatives-based, while further out it is “100% through bunker escalation clauses.”

Market outlook and early 2026 booking commentary

Management described dry bulk fundamentals as “constructive” for Pangaea’s mix of minor bulks, pointing to the resumption of “normal trade relations from the U.S. to China” as supportive of activity in the U.S. Gulf. Petersen also cited limited effective supply growth and regulatory constraints as supportive of the medium-term outlook.

On geopolitical developments in the Middle East, Petersen said the company has no direct exposure, emphasizing it has no ships in the region and no personnel working there. He added that indirect impacts could come through oil price volatility and disruptions to dry bulk trade flows, though he said it was still early and uncertain. He also discussed the possibility that reduced gas exports from the Arabian Gulf could be substituted with coal shipments, which could affect dry bulk ton-mile demand, though he characterized the situation as “very fresh” and the outcomes as unknown.

As for the start of 2026, Petersen said market sentiment remained positive and pricing favorable. He reported that, to date, Pangaea had booked 5,920 shipping days at a TCE of $14,917 per day. Del Signore separately noted that the company had booked 2,543 days at $14,390 per day for the first quarter of 2026.

Petersen closed by stating that Pangaea enters 2026 with “strong operating momentum,” a “disciplined and proven strategy,” and balance sheet flexibility to navigate dry bulk cycles.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is a global transportation and logistics company that provides ocean transportation and integrated logistics services. The company operates a fleet of drybulk vessels, including Handysize, Supramax and Ultramax carriers, to transport commodities such as coal, grain, minerals, ores and steel products. In parallel, Pangaea offers asset-light logistics solutions spanning freight forwarding, supply chain management and project cargo services, enabling end-to-end transport for bulk and breakbulk shipments.

Founded in 2012 as a spin-off from an established maritime shipping group, Pangaea Logistics Solutions went public on the Nasdaq in 2013 under the ticker PANL.

