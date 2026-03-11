Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 1st

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NMT opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income that is exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities, with an emphasis on bonds issued by state and local governments and agencies in Massachusetts. Its portfolio includes general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, and other municipal debt instruments that meet the fund’s credit quality standards.

As part of the Nuveen family of investment products, the fund is managed by Nuveen’s municipal fixed income team.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.