Docusign Inc. $DOCU Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Docusign were worth $52,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Docusign by 5,318.2% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 5,860.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 66.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. HSBC set a $53.00 price objective on Docusign in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Docusign from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Docusign from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Docusign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

Docusign Trading Down 0.1%

DOCU stock opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average of $65.43. Docusign Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.16 and a 12-month high of $94.67. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Docusign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,910. The trade was a 5.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Paula Hansen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $402,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 68,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,624,438.50. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,476 shares of company stock worth $5,302,678. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company’s flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign’s Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign’s platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

