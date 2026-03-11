Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $49,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.6% during the third quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Orca Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.83.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE PM opened at $172.78 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $191.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.88%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

