Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,531 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $50,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 250.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 47.6% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $283.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $284.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.89.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $245.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.20 and a 1-year high of $259.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.50 and a 200-day moving average of $216.99.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $10.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $6.78. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 21.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.