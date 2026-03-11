Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,090 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $54,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in Cigna Group by 479.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 197 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Group Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $262.13 on Wednesday. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.51 and a fifty-two week high of $350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.29 and a 200 day moving average of $283.45.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.The business had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Cigna Group from $344.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at $9,432,044.77. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,119.70. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

