BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1132 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE BLW traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,743. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE: BLW) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income while maintaining a low portfolio duration. The trust primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities and other fixed-income instruments. By focusing on limited-duration securities, BLW aims to reduce interest rate sensitivity relative to broad bond market benchmarks.

Launched in 2011, BLW is managed by a team of fixed-income specialists at BlackRock Advisors LLC, drawing on the firm’s global credit research capabilities and risk-management infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.