BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Up 0.2%

MUC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. 42,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,756. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE: MUC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high-quality, federally and California tax-exempt income. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal obligations issued by or on behalf of entities located in California, including general obligation bonds and revenue bonds that finance public projects such as schools, transportation infrastructure and utilities.

The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes credit quality and geographic concentration, targeting bonds rated at or above investment grade by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.