Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Shoulder Innovations’ conference call:

Company reported strong top-line momentum with Q4 revenue of $14.4M (+65% YoY) , full-year 2025 revenue of $47.3M (+50% YoY) , and initiated 2026 guidance of $62M–$65M (31%–37% growth).

, full-year 2025 revenue of , and initiated 2026 guidance of (31%–37% growth). Commercial adoption accelerated — 134 core and contender surgeons (up 61% YoY) and implant volume rose 62% YoY in Q4 to 1,976 units (6,506 units for 2025, +50% YoY), reflecting faster conversion and higher utilization.

(up 61% YoY) and implant volume rose 62% YoY in Q4 to (6,506 units for 2025, +50% YoY), reflecting faster conversion and higher utilization. Profitability pressure from scaling and public-company costs — gross margin remains healthy (~ 76.5%–76.7% ) but net loss widened to $40.4M for 2025 and adjusted EBITDA loss was $36.1M , driven by higher SG&A (hiring, IPO/legal) and increased R&D (robotics investment).

) but net loss widened to for 2025 and adjusted EBITDA loss was , driven by higher SG&A (hiring, IPO/legal) and increased R&D (robotics investment). Product and technology initiatives could be differentiators — limited releases of the InSet I-135RFX and N-22 head, plus a partnership to deliver a portable, robotics-as-a-service solution integrated with ProVoyance , target ASC adoption and potential long-term market and design advantages.

and head, plus a partnership to deliver a portable, robotics-as-a-service solution integrated with , target ASC adoption and potential long-term market and design advantages. Strong liquidity supports growth plan — $124.3M cash at year-end 2025 with management expecting flat quarterly cash burn near-term and improved leverage later in 2026 as investments scale.

Shoulder Innovations Price Performance

Shares of SI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 59,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,830. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86. Shoulder Innovations has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $272.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.09 and a quick ratio of 9.80.

Insider Transactions at Shoulder Innovations

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoulder Innovations

In other Shoulder Innovations news, CEO Robert Joseph Ball purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 118,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,824.73. The trade was a 3.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought 9,200 shares of company stock worth $136,642 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shoulder Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Shoulder Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Shoulder Innovations by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Shoulder Innovations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoulder Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SI. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shoulder Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Shoulder Innovations from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shoulder Innovations Company Profile

Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI) is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of shoulder implant systems and related surgical instruments for orthopedic surgery. The company’s product portfolio includes modular shoulder prostheses, humeral and glenoid components, and instrumentation kits designed to facilitate both primary and revision shoulder arthroplasty procedures. Emphasizing a patient-centric approach, Shoulder Innovations works to offer implant solutions that aim to restore mobility and reduce post-operative complications.

In addition to its core implant offerings, Shoulder Innovations provides comprehensive clinical support and training programs for surgeons and operating room teams.

