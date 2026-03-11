Advent Convertible Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVT) Short Interest Up 689.1% in February

Advent Convertible Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,020 shares, an increase of 689.1% from the February 12th total of 256 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,070 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,070 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Advent Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

ACVT stock remained flat at $26.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. Advent Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $27.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Convertible Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advent Convertible Bond ETF stock. Advent Capital Management DE bought a new stake in Advent Convertible Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,862,000. Advent Capital Management DE owned approximately 96.12% of Advent Convertible Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Advent Convertible Bond ETF

The Advent Convertible Bond ETF (ACVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund comprised of US-issued and USD-denominated foreign-issued convertible securities. The fund seeks to deliver total return through income and capital appreciation. ACVT was launched on Apr 30, 2025 and is issued by Advent.

