Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Issues Earnings Results

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.26), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $278.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Dorel Industries had a negative return on equity of 299.25% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.

Dorel Industries Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of DIIBF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. 3,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,405. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.83. Dorel Industries has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.56.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc is a publicly traded Canadian company engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of consumer products across two core segments. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Dorel serves retailers and end consumers in North America, Europe and select markets in Asia and Latin America. The company markets globally recognized brands and maintains an integrated supply chain encompassing product development, manufacturing and distribution.

The Dorel Juvenile segment produces a wide range of baby and children’s products, including car seats, strollers, high chairs, play yards and nursery furniture.

