Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.77) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON BKY traded up GBX 2 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 25. 504,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,051. The company has a market capitalization of £111.57 million, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.17. Berkeley Energia has a 1 year low of GBX 19.99 and a 1 year high of GBX 32.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.73.

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Spain. The company explores for uranium, tungsten, cobalt, antimony, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in Western Spain. The company also has interests in the Oliva and La Majada projects situated in Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015. Berkeley Energia Limited was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Perth, Australia.

