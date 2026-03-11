Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.77) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Berkeley Energia Price Performance
Shares of LON BKY traded up GBX 2 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 25. 504,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,051. The company has a market capitalization of £111.57 million, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.17. Berkeley Energia has a 1 year low of GBX 19.99 and a 1 year high of GBX 32.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.73.
About Berkeley Energia
