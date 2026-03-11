Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Announces Earnings Results

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 2.67%.The business had revenue of $183.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.75 million.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Down 12.6%

Shares of PANL stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. 418,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,735. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 18.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 381,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 25,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 94.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is a global transportation and logistics company that provides ocean transportation and integrated logistics services. The company operates a fleet of drybulk vessels, including Handysize, Supramax and Ultramax carriers, to transport commodities such as coal, grain, minerals, ores and steel products. In parallel, Pangaea offers asset-light logistics solutions spanning freight forwarding, supply chain management and project cargo services, enabling end-to-end transport for bulk and breakbulk shipments.

Founded in 2012 as a spin-off from an established maritime shipping group, Pangaea Logistics Solutions went public on the Nasdaq in 2013 under the ticker PANL.

