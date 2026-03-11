BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Short Interest Up 582.2% in February

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 118,056 shares, an increase of 582.2% from the February 12th total of 17,304 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 321,802 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 321,802 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1,779.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA XHLF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.26. 44,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,831. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.17 and a 12 month high of $50.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1398 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

