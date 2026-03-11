BlackRock Science and Technology Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,940. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $27.87 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE: BST) is a closed-end management investment company that concentrates its investments in the equity securities of companies engaged in science and technology industries. Established in December 2018, the trust seeks to provide shareholders with total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. BST primarily targets firms involved in information technology, biotechnology, clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and other technology-driven sectors.

The trust’s investment strategy is rooted in fundamental, bottom-up analysis carried out by a dedicated team of research professionals at BlackRock.

