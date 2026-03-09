Xilio Therapeutics (XLO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Xilio Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XLO opened at $0.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.05. Xilio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 7,372,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 2,805,869 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xilio Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Xilio Therapeutics by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 139,716 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 328,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 93,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xilio Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of tumor‐targeted cytokine therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company leverages a proprietary platform to design pro‐drug versions of potent immune‐modulating cytokines, enabling local activation of immune responses within the tumor microenvironment while limiting systemic exposure and toxicity.

The company’s lead programs utilize engineered interleukin‐12 (IL‐12) and interleukin‐2 (IL‐2) molecules fused to tumor‐binding antibodies or peptide ligands.

