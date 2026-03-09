Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corpay in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Corpay to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $378.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corpay from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.57.

NYSE:CPAY opened at $314.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.81. Corpay has a 52 week low of $252.84 and a 52 week high of $361.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 23.62%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corpay will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $610,063.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,857. This represents a 43.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven T. Stull bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $314.98 per share, with a total value of $2,519,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,330.18. The trade was a 37.66% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 5.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corpay by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,100,000 after buying an additional 58,235 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in shares of Corpay by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 4,987,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,029,000 after buying an additional 859,854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Corpay by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,734,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,882,000 after buying an additional 307,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Corpay by 5.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,289,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,536,000 after acquiring an additional 125,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

