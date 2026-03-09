Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on CMRC. Zacks Research lowered shares of Commerce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Commerce.com in a report on Friday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Commerce.com from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Commerce.com from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRC opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $244.59 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. Commerce.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52.

In other Commerce.com news, insider Ellen F. Siminoff bought 100,000 shares of Commerce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 353,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,799.02. This trade represents a 39.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMRC. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Commerce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Commerce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. T3 Companies LLC bought a new position in Commerce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Commerce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in Commerce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries.

