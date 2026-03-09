North American Construction Group (NOA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $222.4270 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 2.1%

NOA opened at $16.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.09.

NOA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $24.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in North American Construction Group by 1,424.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE: NOA) is a Canadian industrial company headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, that specializes in providing integrated heavy construction equipment solutions. Through its two core segments—Sales and Rentals—the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of new and used off-highway trucks, wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, dozers and motor graders, along with aftermarket parts and maintenance services.

In its Sales division, North American Construction Group partners with leading global equipment manufacturers to distribute and support a broad range of heavy machinery across multiple industries.

