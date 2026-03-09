Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

DY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $420.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.20.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 3.4%

DY opened at $357.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $131.37 and a 12 month high of $445.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.20.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 5.07%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.570-2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eitan Gertel sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.62, for a total transaction of $1,259,784.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,883.14. This represents a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 57.1% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple broker upgrades and higher targets — B. Riley raised its target to $485 (buy), KeyCorp raised its target to $482 (overweight) and JPMorgan boosted its target to $415 (overweight), signaling analyst conviction in continued growth upside. Benzinga

Multiple broker upgrades and higher targets — B. Riley raised its target to $485 (buy), KeyCorp raised its target to $482 (overweight) and JPMorgan boosted its target to $415 (overweight), signaling analyst conviction in continued growth upside. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped expectations: Dycom reported record contract revenue, adjusted earnings and adjusted EBITDA above consensus, and reiterated a strong growth outlook in the earnings call — fundamental beats underpin the bullish analyst moves. Earnings Call Summary

Q4 results topped expectations: Dycom reported record contract revenue, adjusted earnings and adjusted EBITDA above consensus, and reiterated a strong growth outlook in the earnings call — fundamental beats underpin the bullish analyst moves. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains constructive but measured — services aggregators show a “Moderate Buy” consensus, reflecting optimism tempered by valuation and execution risk. Consensus Article

Brokerage consensus remains constructive but measured — services aggregators show a “Moderate Buy” consensus, reflecting optimism tempered by valuation and execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and presentation released for Q4 provide additional detail on backlog, margins and guidance — useful for investors evaluating revenue mix and margin cadence. Earnings Presentation

Earnings materials and presentation released for Q4 provide additional detail on backlog, margins and guidance — useful for investors evaluating revenue mix and margin cadence. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: some outlets note the stock moved lower despite the beats — suggesting profit-taking and short-term investor concern about near-term valuation after a recent run-up. Zacks

Dycom Industries, Inc (NYSE: DY) is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom’s services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom’s customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

