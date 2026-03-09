CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives $38.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.1364.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on CarGurus from $37.50 to $33.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th.

In related news, CEO Jason Trevisan sold 16,548 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $645,702.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 630,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,601,446.66. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ismail Elshareef sold 1,645 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $52,985.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 91,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,586.62. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,003 shares of company stock worth $1,858,494. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 545,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after purchasing an additional 82,511 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,856,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 230.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 580,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,598,000 after acquiring an additional 404,617 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,174,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 100.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 51,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $209.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.07 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 47.50% and a net margin of 16.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. CarGurus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.580 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of new and used vehicles. Through its proprietary search engine and data-driven pricing tools, the platform enables consumers to compare listings, assess fair market values and locate local dealers offering competitive deals. CarGurus also provides detailed vehicle history reports, dealer reviews and financing options to streamline the car-shopping process for both private parties and franchised dealerships.

The company’s core product offerings include Instant Market Value (IMV), which leverages pricing algorithms to help buyers identify over- or under-priced vehicles, as well as dealer subscription services that grant automotive retailers access to lead generation tools, targeted advertising and dynamic pricing insights.

