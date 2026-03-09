CES Energy Solutions (CESDF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) is projected to post its results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect CES Energy Solutions to post earnings of $0.1626 per share and revenue of $451.9640 million for the quarter.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $12.44 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CESDF shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Securities downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp. is a North American provider of specialty chemical solutions and services to the oil and gas industry. The company develops, manufactures and markets a comprehensive range of products used in drilling, completion, production and environmental applications. These offerings include drilling and completion fluids, production chemicals, proppants and solids control equipment, all designed to optimize well performance and minimize environmental impact.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, CES Energy Solutions operates a network of manufacturing, blending and distribution facilities across Canada and the United States.

