Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

BCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Brink’s from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brink’s from $138.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brink’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Brink’s Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of BCO stock opened at $117.81 on Friday. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $136.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.35.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Brink’s had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 3.80%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brink’s will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Brink’s news, insider Michael E. Sweeney sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $169,451.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,722.50. The trade was a 19.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brink’s by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Company (NYSE: BCO) is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink’s ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink’s armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

