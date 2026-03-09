Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Baidu from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $159.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Baidu to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $196.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.89.

Shares of BIDU opened at $119.05 on Friday. Baidu has a 12-month low of $74.71 and a 12-month high of $165.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.87 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth approximately $165,334,000. RPD Fund Management LLC increased its position in Baidu by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC now owns 1,258,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,959,000 after purchasing an additional 777,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Baidu by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,709,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,014,000 after purchasing an additional 745,588 shares during the period. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Baidu by 500.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd now owns 891,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,506,000 after purchasing an additional 743,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,157,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,288,000 after purchasing an additional 649,490 shares during the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China’s leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.

Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.

