Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Evolv Technologies to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $36.4440 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

EVLV stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $887.07 million, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95. Evolv Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolv Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

Insider Activity at Evolv Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Ellenbogen sold 80,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $441,675.15. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,083,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,399,266.67. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 471.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies, Inc is a publicly traded American security technology company that develops and markets AI-driven weapons detection and screening solutions. The company’s proprietary platform combines advanced sensors, computer vision software and machine learning algorithms to identify potential threats—such as firearms and knives—while minimizing false positives and preserving high throughput. Evolv’s systems are designed to replace or supplement traditional metal detectors and manual bag checks in high-traffic venues.

The company’s flagship product, Evolv Express, integrates seamlessly into existing security checkpoints, allowing guests to pass through without stopping or emptying their pockets.

Featured Articles

