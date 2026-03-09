EVE (EVEX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

EVE (NYSE:EVEXGet Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

EVE Price Performance

Shares of EVE stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. EVE has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVEX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EVE in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.84 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EVE in a report on Monday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of EVE by 144.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in EVE in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in EVE during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVE in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVE in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVE Company Profile

Eve Holding, Inc (NYSE: EVEX) is the publicly traded parent of Eve Air Mobility, a company dedicated to developing sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Through its engineering and design capabilities, Eve focuses on creating electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft tailored for short-haul passenger and cargo transport in densely populated areas.

The company’s flagship offering is an eVTOL aircraft designed to deliver clean, quiet and efficient point-to-point service, backed by an integrated digital platform for air traffic management.

Earnings History for EVE (NYSE:EVEX)

