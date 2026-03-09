Wall Street Zen Upgrades Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) to Buy

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

AQN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $7.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Desjardins raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 10.8%

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.75. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.77 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.380-0.420 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Group One Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

More Algonquin Power & Utilities News

Here are the key news stories impacting Algonquin Power & Utilities this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Algonquin reported $0.06 EPS (beat consensus) and revenue of $630.7M, with revenue up ~7.8% year‑over‑year; adjusted metrics showed growth and operating efficiencies. This supports near‑term earnings credibility. Q4 Results Press Release/Report

Q4 beat — Algonquin reported $0.06 EPS (beat consensus) and revenue of $630.7M, with revenue up ~7.8% year‑over‑year; adjusted metrics showed growth and operating efficiencies. This supports near‑term earnings credibility. Positive Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance topped consensus slightly — management set FY‑2026 EPS at $0.350–$0.370 versus consensus ~$0.34, which frames modest upside for the current year. Guidance Details

FY‑2026 guidance topped consensus slightly — management set FY‑2026 EPS at $0.350–$0.370 versus consensus ~$0.34, which frames modest upside for the current year. Positive Sentiment: Dividends declared — board approved a common dividend of US$0.0650 (payable April 15) plus preferred share dividends (two preferred issues announced in CAD). This supports income investors and signals cash‑return focus. Dividend Announcement

Dividends declared — board approved a common dividend of US$0.0650 (payable April 15) plus preferred share dividends (two preferred issues announced in CAD). This supports income investors and signals cash‑return focus. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and presentation are available — the company posted the slide deck and earnings presentation (useful for detail on segment performance and assumptions). Earnings Presentation

Earnings materials and presentation are available — the company posted the slide deck and earnings presentation (useful for detail on segment performance and assumptions). Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and preview coverage arrived ahead of the print — expectations were modest and some shops adjusted forecasts into the quarter. Useful for tracking changes in sell‑side sentiment. Analyst Recap

Analyst notes and preview coverage arrived ahead of the print — expectations were modest and some shops adjusted forecasts into the quarter. Useful for tracking changes in sell‑side sentiment. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2027 guidance missed consensus — company set FY‑2027 EPS at $0.380–$0.420 versus street ~$0.44, which likely triggered investor disappointment about longer‑term earnings momentum. FY‑2027 Guidance

FY‑2027 guidance missed consensus — company set FY‑2027 EPS at $0.380–$0.420 versus street ~$0.44, which likely triggered investor disappointment about longer‑term earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and leverage signals — the quarter shows a negative net margin and the company carries meaningful leverage (debt/equity), which increases sensitivity to rate and regulatory risks. These fundamentals can weigh on valuation until longer‑term guidance restores confidence. Full Results/Notes

Profitability and leverage signals — the quarter shows a negative net margin and the company carries meaningful leverage (debt/equity), which increases sensitivity to rate and regulatory risks. These fundamentals can weigh on valuation until longer‑term guidance restores confidence. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction — the stock is trading down on heavy volume after the print, indicating the guidance miss and forward outlook dominated the modest beat. Monitor intraday volume and analyst updates for further downside or stabilization. Market Reaction

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN) is a diversified generation, transmission and distribution utility company headquartered in Oakville, Ontario. Established in 1988, the firm operates through two primary business segments: Regulated Utilities and Renewable Energy. Its Regulated Utilities segment comprises electric, natural gas and water distribution networks serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across North America, while its Renewable Energy portfolio includes hydroelectric, solar, wind and thermal generation facilities.

The company’s renewable energy assets span multiple jurisdictions in Canada and the United States, reflecting its strategy to expand clean power capacity in regions with supportive regulatory frameworks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.