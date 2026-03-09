electroCore (ECOR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect electroCore to post earnings of ($0.35) per share and revenue of $9.0930 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

electroCore Stock Down 8.9%

electroCore stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. electroCore has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On electroCore

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in electroCore by 20.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 114.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 19,599 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of electroCore by 857.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 161,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 145,047 shares in the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on electroCore from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research downgraded electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded electroCore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey. The company specializes in the development and commercialization of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies designed to address a variety of neurological and inflammatory conditions. Established in 2006, electroCore has focused its efforts on translating neuromodulation science into a compact, patient-administered treatment device.

The company’s lead product, gammaCore®, is a handheld, battery-powered device that delivers nVNS through the skin to the cervical branch of the vagus nerve.

