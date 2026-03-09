BRT Apartments (BRT) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $24.4060 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

NYSE BRT opened at $14.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $279.59 million, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -196.08%.

In other news, CFO George Zweier sold 6,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $100,246.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,885.60. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 725.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 1,171.8% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 388.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BRT shares. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

BRT Apartments Corp. is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates multi-family residential properties. The company targets mid-market apartment communities and seeks value-add opportunities through renovations, operational efficiencies and active asset management. Its investment strategy is focused on generating stable, long-term rental income and potential capital appreciation from its portfolio of rental properties.

