Analysts Set Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Target Price at GBX 2,932.50

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,932.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,985 target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,100 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Shore Capital Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,100 target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Compass Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,700 to GBX 2,775 in a report on Monday, December 1st.

In other news, insider Petros Parras bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,384 per share, for a total transaction of £352,832. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 2,297.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,236.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,397.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.22. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,000 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,748.

Compass Group is a global leader in food services, operating in over 25 countries, with over 590,000 employees worldwide and generating underlying revenues of over $46 billion for the 2025 fiscal year. The company’s primary listing is the London Stock Exchange and also trades on OTCQX® Best Market.

Our core offer is the provision of outsourced food services and targeted support services across the world. Compass operates across five sectors: Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure, and Defence, Offshore & Remote, using a portfolio of bespoke B2B brands.

