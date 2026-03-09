Mantle (MNT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $37.48 Million

Mantle (MNT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00000976 BTC on popular exchanges. Mantle has a total market cap of $2.18 billion and $37.48 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mantle has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,277,944,055 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @mantle_official. The official website for Mantle is group.mantle.xyz. The official message board for Mantle is group.mantle.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.889999 with 3,277,944,055.53684 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.65302227 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $38,918,554.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://group.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

