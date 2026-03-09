Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at Barclays

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $310.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.24% from the stock’s current price.

ORCL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Oracle from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Oracle from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.66.

Oracle Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE:ORCL traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,860,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,181,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.62. Oracle has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064 over the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,527,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,916,026,000 after buying an additional 3,216,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,328,754,000 after buying an additional 665,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after buying an additional 6,826,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,125,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,286,953,000 after acquiring an additional 495,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

