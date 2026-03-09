Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: FWRG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/6/2026 – First Watch Restaurant Group is now covered by DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/25/2026 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2026 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2026 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2026 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its price target lowered by Stephens from $24.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2026 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/24/2026 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $21.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2026 – First Watch Restaurant Group was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.
- 1/12/2026 – First Watch Restaurant Group was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $104,805.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,834. This represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Founded in 1983 by Ken Pendery and John Sullivan in Pacific Grove, California, First Watch began as a single café and gradually expanded through company-owned and select franchised locations.
