Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: FWRG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/6/2026 – First Watch Restaurant Group is now covered by DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2026 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its price target lowered by Stephens from $24.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2026 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $21.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – First Watch Restaurant Group was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

1/12/2026 – First Watch Restaurant Group was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $104,805.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,834. This represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc (NASDAQ: FWRG) operates a specialty daytime dining concept focused on breakfast, brunch and lunch. The company’s casual, full-service cafés emphasize fresh ingredients, made-to-order entrées and a seasonally driven menu that ranges from omelets and Benedicts to salads, skillets and afternoon sandwiches. First Watch positions itself as a daytime-only destination, with most locations opening early morning and closing by mid-afternoon.

Founded in 1983 by Ken Pendery and John Sullivan in Pacific Grove, California, First Watch began as a single café and gradually expanded through company-owned and select franchised locations.

