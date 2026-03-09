Wrapped TAO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.74 Million (WTAO)

Wrapped TAO (WTAO) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Wrapped TAO token can now be bought for approximately $197.35 or 0.00285408 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped TAO has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped TAO has a market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Wrapped TAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,100.02 or 0.98487856 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped TAO

Wrapped TAO was first traded on January 22nd, 2023. Wrapped TAO’s total supply is 106,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,400 tokens. Wrapped TAO’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. The official website for Wrapped TAO is taobridge.xyz.

Wrapped TAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TAO (WTAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped TAO has a current supply of 106,003.10886524. The last known price of Wrapped TAO is 196.29485537 USD and is up 11.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,634,871.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taobridge.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

