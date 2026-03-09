Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 333761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EHAB shares. Truist Financial set a $13.80 price target on Enhabit in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Enhabit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Enhabit to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.80 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EHAB

Enhabit Stock Up 0.2%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHAB. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Enhabit by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 144,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Enhabit by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Enhabit by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Enhabit by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period.

About Enhabit

(Get Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc (NYSE: EHAB) is a national provider of home-based healthcare services, offering a continuum of care designed to support patients in the comfort of their own homes. The company’s core mission is to deliver personalized clinical and non-clinical services that help individuals recover from illness or injury, manage chronic conditions, and, when necessary, receive compassionate end-of-life care. Enhabit’s business model centers on combining skilled clinical care with patient-centric service coordination to optimize outcomes and enhance the overall care experience.

The company’s service portfolio includes skilled nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapies, personal care assistance, palliative care and hospice services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.