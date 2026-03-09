Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.07 and last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 2656352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.5086 per share. This represents a yield of 383.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,631,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 112,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61,939 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 132.4% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 107,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 61,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,040,000.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed. PDBC was launched on Nov 7, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

