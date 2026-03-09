Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.07 and last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 2656352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.5086 per share. This represents a yield of 383.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed. PDBC was launched on Nov 7, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.