Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 165909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPI. DA Davidson set a $11.00 target price on Exp World in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Exp World in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Exp World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Exp World Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a market cap of $995.62 million, a PE ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 2.13.

Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Exp World had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Exp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -142.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exp World by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exp World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Exp World by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exp World by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) is a cloud-based real estate company that operates a global brokerage model through its eXp Realty subsidiary. Founded in 2009 by industry veteran Glenn Sanford and headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, the company leverages a virtual business environment to connect and support real estate professionals. eXp Realty’s technology-driven platform enables licensed agents to list, show and manage residential property transactions without the overhead of traditional brick-and-mortar offices.

At the core of eXp World’s offering is its proprietary virtual campus, which provides real-time training, collaboration and networking via an immersive online environment.

